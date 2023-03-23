Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $2.45 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,814,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,818,395,000 after purchasing an additional 209,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,680,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,631,902,000 after buying an additional 262,913 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Xylem by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Xylem by 1.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,964,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,003,000 after buying an additional 44,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.18. 202,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $118.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.41.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

