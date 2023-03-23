Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $5.10 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 75,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,649,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 486,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,850,000 after buying an additional 99,497 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KGI Securities raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.95. 13,574,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,369,494. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

