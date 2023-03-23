Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Purchases New Stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HRMY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.07. 109,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,813. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $128.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.73 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 41.44%. On average, analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

