Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 1,191 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE MA traded up $8.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $359.19. 471,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,519. The company’s 50-day moving average is $364.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $342.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.