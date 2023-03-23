Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $735,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 41,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 61,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Verizon Communications Stock Performance
Shares of VZ opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $156.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.88. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51.
Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.
Insider Activity at Verizon Communications
In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Verizon Communications Profile
Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verizon Communications (VZ)
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- 3 Leading Dividend Stocks Expected To Grow Earnings
- Are Homebuilders Ready To Rally If Fed Rate Hikes Slow?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.