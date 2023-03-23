HC Wainwright Boosts Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target to $54.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.88) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.80.
Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %
NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $26.11 on Monday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.23 and a quick ratio of 14.23.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.
