HC Wainwright Trims Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Target Price to $15.00

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOWL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 24,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.24. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,853,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.21 per share, with a total value of $4,095,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,701,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,599,333.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 371.7% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 966,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 761,883 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,189,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 327.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 59,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Featured Stories

