Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCSW) Trading Up 113.5%

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCSW – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 113.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 21,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 21,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

Heart Test Laboratories Trading Up 48.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30.

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heart Test Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heart Test Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.