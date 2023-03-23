Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HTLD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.23 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Express

In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 9,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $151,803.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,919.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $134,651.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,244.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 9,620 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $151,803.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,919.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 53,602 shares of company stock valued at $848,060. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Heartland Express by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 66,976 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

