Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Hensoldt Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:HNSDF opened at C$35.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.30. Hensoldt has a 1 year low of C$19.60 and a 1 year high of C$36.19.

About Hensoldt

HENSOLDT AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense and security electronic sensor solutions worldwide. It offers air surveillance, airborne, ground based, security, naval and coastal, and space radars; identification friend or foe and secure data links; and commercial shipping solutions. The company also provides airborne, vehicle, surveillance, and maritime optronics; space optics; optronic sensor devices; and sights, scopes, and night-vision attachments.

