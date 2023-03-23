Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Tops $5.03 on Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $183.73 million and $275,242.44 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $5.03 or 0.00017814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.96647228 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $291,041.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

