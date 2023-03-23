HFG Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,800 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,357,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,797,104. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.75.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.77%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading

