HFG Advisors Inc. Buys 74 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.0% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,050,000. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $818,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,005,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,908,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,476,395. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.