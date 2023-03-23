HFG Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

HFG Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.38. 74,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,365. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average of $73.41. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $79.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

