HFG Advisors Inc. Purchases 900 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.90 and a 12 month high of $122.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.57.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

