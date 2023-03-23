HFG Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

HFG Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,794 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 70,379 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,834,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,846,367. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $221.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.95.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

