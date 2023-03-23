HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0110 on Top Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. HI has a total market cap of $30.46 million and approximately $478,546.31 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HI has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007614 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00030540 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001713 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00018934 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003470 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00201666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,253.43 or 1.00006096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000122 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01146773 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $538,398.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

