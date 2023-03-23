HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0110 on Top Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $30.52 million and $500,587.24 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HI has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007435 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00030533 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001739 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019052 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003485 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00202494 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,258.99 or 1.00137573 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01146773 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $538,398.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

