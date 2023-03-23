HighGold Mining (OTC:HGGOF) Trading 2.4% Higher

HighGold Mining Inc. (OTC:HGGOF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.52. 137,765 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 57,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on HighGold Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

HighGold Mining Inc, an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in North America. It also explores for copper, zinc, silver, and lead, as well as other base metals. The company's flagship asset is the 20,942 acres Johnson Tract gold property located in Southcentral Alaska, the United States.

