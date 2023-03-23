Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.00

Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 191891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Highlands REIT Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Highlands REIT Company Profile

Highlands REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of non-core assets of the former parent of the company. It operates through the following four segments: Net Lease, Retail, Multi-Tenant Office, and Multi-Family. The Net Lease segment consists single-tenant office, industrial assets, and correctional facility.

