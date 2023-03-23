Horizen (ZEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $145.36 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.77 or 0.00038228 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $145.36 million and $5.57 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00133170 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00058214 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001880 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,499,869 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

