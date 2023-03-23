Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.32.

HPP stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $850.61 million, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 127,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

