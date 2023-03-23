HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Up 6%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) shares were up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 303,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,880,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUYA shares. China Renaissance raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. HSBC cut their price objective on HUYA from $6.30 to $3.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA Trading Up 6.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $838.01 million, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

About HUYA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HUYA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,101,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,652,000 after purchasing an additional 418,885 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in HUYA by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.