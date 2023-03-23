HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Up 6%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) shares were up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 303,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,880,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.
A number of analysts have issued reports on HUYA shares. China Renaissance raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. HSBC cut their price objective on HUYA from $6.30 to $3.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $838.01 million, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 0.74.
HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
