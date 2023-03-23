Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Trading 90.6% Higher

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF – Get Rating) shares traded up 90.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Hyve Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.

About Hyve Group

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences and other related activities. The firm offers content marketing, website designing, channel campaigns and marketing automation services. It operates through the following segments: Global Brands, Asia, Central Asia, Eastern & Southern Europe, Russia and UK.

