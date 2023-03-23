i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Stock Price Up 5.1%

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 1,483,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 973,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90.

i-80 Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 214.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that i-80 Gold Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAUX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in i-80 Gold by 12,781,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 511,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 511,264 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new stake in i-80 Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,144,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in i-80 Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in i-80 Gold by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,760,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,768 shares during the last quarter. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

