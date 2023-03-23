i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2023

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCFGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

i-80 Gold Price Performance

i-80 Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.48.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.