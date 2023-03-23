IAM Advisory LLC Acquires 892 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.13. 1,548,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,378. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.34. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

