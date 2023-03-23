IAM Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,067 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.38. 4,640,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,756,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

