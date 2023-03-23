IAM Advisory LLC Buys 1,092 Shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO)

IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. IAM Advisory LLC owned 0.18% of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $441,000.

DIVO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.91. 92,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,427. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a 1-year low of $31.98 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.79.

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

