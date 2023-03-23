IAM Advisory LLC Buys 195 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 0.5% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.42. 488,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,176. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.60. The company has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

