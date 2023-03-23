IAM Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Linde by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Insider Transactions at Linde

Linde Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded up $6.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $345.55. The company had a trading volume of 496,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $170.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.77. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $362.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

