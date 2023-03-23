IAM Advisory LLC Sells 4,385 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

IAM Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 6.3% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $17,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

COWZ stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891,613 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

