IAM Advisory LLC Sells 4,945 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

IAM Advisory LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $77,000.

JEPI traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.31. 2,571,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,968,046. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $62.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average is $54.29.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

