IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.25

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.25 and traded as low as $15.96. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 691 shares changing hands.

IF Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21. The firm has a market cap of $51.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 17.37%.

IF Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IF Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. IF Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IF Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. IF Bancorp makes up approximately 0.4% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned 0.81% of IF Bancorp worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

