Immutable X (IMX) Price Reaches $1.20 on Exchanges

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $683.64 million and approximately $70.92 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00004243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Immutable X has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.

Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second, a 600x improvement over native limits.”

Buying and Selling Immutable X

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

