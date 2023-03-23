Infinya (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $101.24

Infinya Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAIPF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.24 and last traded at $101.24, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.24.
Infinya Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.24.
About Infinya
Infinya Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of writing and printing paper, packaging cartons, and in the collection and processing of waste paper. It operates through the following segments: Recycling, Paper Rolls for Carton, Carton Packaging. The Recycling segment engages in the processing and recycling of waste paper, waste carton, and plastic.
