InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 204.57% from the company’s current price.

InflaRx Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $3.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InflaRx

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFRX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in InflaRx by 132.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 132,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of InflaRx by 42.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 67,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in InflaRx by 55.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 52,910 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 29,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a and its receptor C5aR. Its primary product candidate is vilobelimab. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

