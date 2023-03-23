Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Christopher Harborne Acquires 1,398 Shares

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,834.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,566,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,888,662.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Christopher Harborne bought 12,856 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,505.44.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Christopher Harborne bought 9,215 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $71,416.25.

On Monday, March 13th, Christopher Harborne bought 2,243 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,383.25.

On Thursday, March 9th, Christopher Harborne bought 4,874 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,773.50.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Christopher Harborne purchased 1,849 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,329.75.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Christopher Harborne purchased 1,122 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $8,695.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Christopher Harborne purchased 4,666 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $36,161.50.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Christopher Harborne purchased 1,887 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,624.25.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Christopher Harborne purchased 4,849 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,434.28.

Shares of ISSC stock opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Saturday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

