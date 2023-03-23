Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Christopher Harborne Acquires 1,398 Shares

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,834.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,566,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,888,662.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 20th, Christopher Harborne bought 12,856 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,505.44.
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Christopher Harborne bought 9,215 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $71,416.25.
- On Monday, March 13th, Christopher Harborne bought 2,243 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,383.25.
- On Thursday, March 9th, Christopher Harborne bought 4,874 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,773.50.
- On Tuesday, March 7th, Christopher Harborne purchased 1,849 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,329.75.
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Christopher Harborne purchased 1,122 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $8,695.50.
- On Monday, February 27th, Christopher Harborne purchased 4,666 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $36,161.50.
- On Thursday, February 23rd, Christopher Harborne purchased 1,887 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,624.25.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Christopher Harborne purchased 4,849 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,434.28.
Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance
Shares of ISSC stock opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Saturday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Innovative Solutions and Support
Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.
