Insider Buying: Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) Director James M. Garnett, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,334.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ BWFG traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.99. 17,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $195.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.76. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $27.34 million for the quarter.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Bankwell Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 276,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,843 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,997 shares during the last quarter. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

Featured Stories

