Insider Buying: Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Insider Purchases £100,307.14 in Stock

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) insider Martin Horgan bought 99,314 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £100,307.14 ($123,182.05).
Centamin Price Performance
LON:CEY opened at GBX 99.90 ($1.23) on Thursday. Centamin plc has a 52 week low of GBX 74.18 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 127.60 ($1.57). The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,998.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 106.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 101.82.
Centamin Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,000.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Centamin Company Profile
Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
Featured Articles
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.