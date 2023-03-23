Insider Buying: Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Major Shareholder Buys $56,003.10 in Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem bought 23,630 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $56,003.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,649,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,648,573.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 28,613 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $66,096.03.

On Friday, February 24th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 13,276 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,410.64.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 15,062 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $32,383.30.

Great Elm Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEG opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Group

Separately, TheStreet raised Great Elm Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,480,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 286,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. It operates through Durable Medical Equipment and Investment Management segments. The Durable Medical Equipment segment includes selling, replacement parts, and supplies to customers.

