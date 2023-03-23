Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CTO Sells 5,949 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chad Verbowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $149,922.95.

Shares of CFLT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,684,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,991. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 23.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,372,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,631,000 after purchasing an additional 517,458 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 703.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

CFLT has been the subject of several research reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Confluent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.74.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

