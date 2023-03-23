Insider Selling: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Insider Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) insider Tom Sharma sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $13.88. 534,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.68 and a beta of 1.56. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 77.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,907 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 17.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 337,053 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,356,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 45,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

