Insider Selling: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Insider Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) insider Tom Sharma sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Integral Ad Science Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IAS traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $13.88. 534,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.68 and a beta of 1.56. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science Company Profile
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
