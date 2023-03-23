Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Sells $1,317,117.12 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,317,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.19. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.