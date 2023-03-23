Insider Selling: SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Insider Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) insider J Randall Data sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $877,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,591,197.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

J Randall Data also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, March 16th, J Randall Data sold 28,826 shares of SPX Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $1,953,249.76.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SPXC traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $67.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.53. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 62.7% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in SPX Technologies by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.