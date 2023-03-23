Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,600,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 661,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,408,326.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total transaction of $406,440.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $406,200.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.76, for a total transaction of $417,520.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total transaction of $640,290.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total transaction of $423,460.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total transaction of $644,610.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.80, for a total transaction of $423,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total transaction of $415,360.00.

VeriSign Trading Up 1.8 %

VRSN stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.62. The company had a trading volume of 674,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,715. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $228.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Stories

