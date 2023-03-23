Insight Folios Inc Acquires 2,386 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 2.7% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

EPD stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,650 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $508,421. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

