Insight Folios Inc Boosts Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 298,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust accounts for approximately 2.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,314,000 after purchasing an additional 474,537 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,127,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,424,000 after acquiring an additional 115,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,330,000 after acquiring an additional 231,043 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,866,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,221,000 after acquiring an additional 129,476 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,708,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,284,000 after acquiring an additional 51,035 shares in the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of STWD opened at $17.14 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.07.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.