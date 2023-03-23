Insight Folios Inc Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Insight Folios Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,257 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Refined Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 108,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BSV opened at $76.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.36. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $78.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

