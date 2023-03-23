Insight Folios Inc Has $278,000 Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.15.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.53%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

